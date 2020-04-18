|
George W. Kemzura, Jr., 72, of Plainville, beloved husband of Mert Coulombe Kemzura, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. Born in New Britain on September 12, 1947, he was one of two children to the late George W. Kemzura, Sr. and Gladys Margaret (Rand) Kemzura. A lifelong Plainville resident, attended local schools, and was a 1966 graduate of Plainville High School, where he left his mark and made many lasting friendships. George and Mert met in 1974, and blended their families together in 1978, sharing 41 years of love, laughter, affection and life adventures. Always a man of hard work ethics, George was a quiet leader and well respected engineer. He was a dedicated production manager at B & F Manufacturing, whose expertise made a lasting impact on his co-workers and associates. George was fascinated by technology, and enjoyed researching the latest gadgets, rarely passing up an opportunity to add to his impressive collection of vacuums. Affectionately known as "Pop" to his much adored grandchildren, George took great pride in each of their accomplishments. Remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his humble selflessness, and strength, he will be greatly missed, leaving many treasured memories and a vast space in the hearts of many. In addition to his wife, Mert, he leaves his children, Ted Coulombe and his wife, Sara, Danielle Blanchette and her husband, Duane, Jodi Coulombe, and Sara and Jessica Kemzura and their families; and his grandchildren, Alec, Zachary, Isabelle, and Colin Coulombe and Corinne and Mitchell Blanchette. He also leaves his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Bonomi, his brother-in-law, Joseph Roger Theriault and his wife, Rosemary; his sister-in-law, Betty Ouellette and her husband, LeoJames, and many nieces and nephews. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Kemzura and Coulombe families for their trust. A memorial service in celebration of George's life will be held and announced at a later date when all are able to safely gather together. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2020