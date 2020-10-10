1/1
George W. Kemzura Jr.
George W. Kemzura, Jr., 72, of Plainville, devoted husband of Mert Coulombe Kemzura, passed away after a valiant eight day battle with Covid 19 on April 16, 2020. His extraordinary life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kensington Congregational Church, 312 Percival Ave, Kensington. He will be laid to rest privately at St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to George's family for their trust. For more information or online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com

October 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
