George W. Sicaras, 81, retired Hartford Police Chief, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Born and raised in Hartford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late William George and Anne Sicaras. George graduated cum laude with an Associate of Science degree in Police Administration from New Haven College. He then earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, graduating magna cum laude. George went on to earn his Master of Public Administration from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He proudly served his country in the United States Airforce as well. George dedicated 22 years of his life serving his community in the Hartford Police Department, quickly rising through the ranks of Patrolman, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Detective Lieutenant, Commander, Deputy Chief and ultimately obtaining the rank of Chief of Police. He received numerous awards and commendations for his distinguished service during his tenure with the Hartford Police Department. George was also a consultant to the United States Office of Criminal Justice Programs, Law Enforcement Assistance Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and a committee member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Connecticut Chiefs of Police Association and was an adjunct professor in Public Management and Law Enforcement Curricula at Tunxis Community College. George's resume goes much deeper than this. After leaving the Hartford Police, he founded Sicaras Protective Services before enjoying his retirement in Sarasota, Florida. George loved many things; first and foremost, his "greatest accomplishments", his three children and five grandchildren. He enjoyed long conversations, loved knowledge and continual learning, and enjoying a beautiful day at the beach. His pride in his Greek heritage and religion were an integral part of his life. George is survived by his three children: Deborah Anne Bordeau and her husband Stephen of Wethersfield, Kimberly Kownacki and her husband Peter of Rocky Hill, and William George Sicaras II and his wife Kelly of Austin, Texas; his five precious grandchildren; Caitlyn, Kristen and Ashley Kownacki, William George Sicaras III and Kate Sicaras: his former spouse, Jerrilyn Sicaras of Rocky Hill; his sister Dorothy Harovas and her husband John of Wethersfield as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. George will be deeply missed by all whose life he touched. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 16th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with Trisagion Service at 5:30 p.m. at the Dillon Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave., Hartford. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial contributions in George's name may be made to the Hartford Police Academy. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.





