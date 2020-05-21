George W. Tweeddale Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George W. Tweeddale Jr. 75, of Enfield, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the comfort of his home with loved ones by his side. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Lorraine (Turek) Tweeddale. George was born on Dec. 1, 1944 in Springfield MA to Rosemary (Hansen) Tweeddale and the late George W Tweeddale Sr., and was a lifelong resident of Enfield CT. He attended St. Joseph Elementary School, Enfield H.S. and Prince Tech. George was a self employed Flooring Contractor serving customers in the area for 45 years before retiring 10 years ago. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, going to live concerts, playing cards with his friends and extended family, setback leagues, bowling, was an avid RedSox and UConn fan and was the last original member of the ROMEO Club(Retired Old Men Eating Out). In addition to his wife and mother, George is survived by two sons, Todd Tweeddale & his wife Heather of Granby CT, Jeff Tweeddale of Enfield, his two beloved grandchildren Chris and Alyssa Tweeddale, his Brother Clifford Tweeddale & wife Susan, and several nephews and nieces. Due to the current health crisis services for George will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas TX 75231-4596. Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for the family go to: www.brownememorialchapels.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved