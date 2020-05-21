George W. Tweeddale Jr. 75, of Enfield, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the comfort of his home with loved ones by his side. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Lorraine (Turek) Tweeddale. George was born on Dec. 1, 1944 in Springfield MA to Rosemary (Hansen) Tweeddale and the late George W Tweeddale Sr., and was a lifelong resident of Enfield CT. He attended St. Joseph Elementary School, Enfield H.S. and Prince Tech. George was a self employed Flooring Contractor serving customers in the area for 45 years before retiring 10 years ago. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, going to live concerts, playing cards with his friends and extended family, setback leagues, bowling, was an avid RedSox and UConn fan and was the last original member of the ROMEO Club(Retired Old Men Eating Out). In addition to his wife and mother, George is survived by two sons, Todd Tweeddale & his wife Heather of Granby CT, Jeff Tweeddale of Enfield, his two beloved grandchildren Chris and Alyssa Tweeddale, his Brother Clifford Tweeddale & wife Susan, and several nephews and nieces. Due to the current health crisis services for George will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas TX 75231-4596. Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for the family go to: www.brownememorialchapels.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 21, 2020.