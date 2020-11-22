George W. Whidtfeldt Jr, 81, of Newington, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, due to complications from COVID after having suffered a recent stroke. George was born on December 18, 1938 in Hartford, the son of the late George and Anna May (Bedford) Whidtfeldt. George grew up in Hartford and upon graduation from Bulkeley High School, he enlisted and served proudly in the United States Army. Following his Honorable Discharge, he spent his entire career at the Emhart Manufacturing Company. George will be remembered as a kind, joyful and fun-loving individual. He was an incredibly social, thoughtful and welcoming man. His passion for boating and golf were surpassed only by his love of family and friends. He never missed a family event or special occasion and would always write the loveliest cards. On most nights, you could find him at The Chowder Pot or The Flying Monkey, sitting in his designated chair, chatting with and charming all who came near. George surrounded himself with loving family and very special cherished friends. When not able to visit, he called his beloved sister Joan daily. He enjoyed life-long friends Joe Middleton and Don Gates and was blessed by the love and friendship of Jamie May and her family. He leaves behind to mourn his passing, his son Troy Whidtfeldt; grandchildren Wyatt, Nicole, Joshua, Tyler and Kyle; great-grandchildren Evelyn, Alainia and Lily; his beloved sister and brother-in-law Joan and Kenneth Ackerman; many loving cousins and an extended network of loyal friends. He was predeceased by his son Mark Whidtfeldt. Due to COVID concerns a celebration of George's life will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foodshare Inc., 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002-1342 or visit www.foodshare.org
