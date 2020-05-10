George Wilson Fehr, Jr., 66, of Canton, beloved husband of Patricia Hart Fehr, died unexpectedly Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born April 21,1954 in Red Bank, NJ, the son of George and Nancy Fehr of Cutler Bay, FL. He was predeceased by his Father in February 2014 and his beloved dog Cocoa in July 2019. George and Patti have lived in Canton for the past 30 years. George was a 1972 graduate of Canton High School, he attended Paul Smith College and UMASS Amherst. Having received his Bachelors Degree in Wood Technology and Computer Science, he worked for Dow Jones in Chicopee MA, traveled extensively as a consultant for Price Waterhouse and worked for The Phoenix in Hartford. For the past 20 years he has worked for CIGNA as a Systems Architect and in the Information Protection Group. George loved fly fishing, traveling, music, camping, kayaking, cooking and baking. He was famous for his apple pies and his strawberry rhubarb crisp. He especially loved skiing and had the privilege of traveling to Europe with GilaMonsTours ski group several times, where he made wonderful memories with great friends. Having been a member of the Porsche Club of America and the BMW Club, George took great pleasure in driving his car at Lime Rock. Dinner and a movie with special friends was a frequent event. He also enjoyed nature in all its forms, whether it was watching hawks that nested near by, seeing bears wander through the yard or hiking with the dogs in the woods. In addition to his loving wife Patti and his Mom, he is survived by his sister, Susan Roderus and her husband Rod of South Carolina. George was beloved by many close friends, wonderful neighbors, co-workers and his dog Cassie. His quick wit and ready smile will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canton Food Bank, P.O. Box 374, Collinsville, CT 06022-0374 or to the Town of Canton Volunteer Fire & EMS, P.O. Box 168, Collinsville, CT 06022. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit George's "Book of Memories"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store