Georgette Blanchet Christopher passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born August 11, 1932 in Quebec Canada, she was the daughter of the late Romeo and Germaine (Hebert) Blanchet of Watertown, CT. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury CT in 1951 (voted Best Legs). She met the love of her life, Robert J. Christopher of Oakville CT, at the CYO in Watertown CT and her plans to become a nun changed forever when they married in 1952. They lived with her parents in Watertown and then Robert's parents in Oakville and started a family in 1955. She worked at Hemingway and Bartlett in Watertown, Connecticut before raising three children. Moving to Unionville with her family in 1967 she later worked at Plainville Savings Bank and Farmington Savings Bank (becoming head teller) and retired after 15 years as an administrative clerk at the UConn Health Center in 1992.A pious woman, Georgette was a dutiful patron to The Church of St. Patrick in Farmington, CT and The Church of St. Ann in Avon, CT after moving to Avon with her husband in 2004. Georgette was a beloved mother and grandmother, selflessly doting on the needs of her progeny. She was a lifelong crafter. She would come to be known for her impeccably coordinated outfits and, as Alzheimer's progressed, enjoyed word scramble puzzles. Besides her husband of 67 years, Georgette is survived by her children, Debra (Christopher) Stearns of Pensacola, FL, Ronald J. Christopher and his wife Marie of Carlsbad, CA, and Robert M. Christopher and his wife Susan of Amherst, NH. She also leaves grandchildren Chelsea (Stearns) Williams, Adam Stearns, Alexandra Stearns, Dante Stearns, Jaclyn (Christopher) Casey, Austin Christopher, John Christopher and Cole Christopher. She leaves great grandchildren Isak Williams, Juliet Williams and Violet Casey.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Thursday (Mar. 21) from 10:00am – 12:00pm followed by a Prayer Service at 12:00pm in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Watertown, 669 Platt Rd., Watertown, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary