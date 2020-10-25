Georgette Bouchard, 73, was escorted home by the angels on October, 22, 2020. When the angels came for her, she was resting peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort. She was born in Lewiston, ME on May 22, 1947 to Jeannette (Roy) Cloutier and Armand Cloutier, and is predeceased by her parents. She graduated from Valley Regional High School in 1965. She was employed at Norelco, Rodime, Mitel and retired from Whelen Engineering as a sub-assembler in 2019 after 18 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed reading, creating plastic canvas crafts, baking, Lifetime and Hallmark movies, and calligraphy. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and loved ones. She will be remembered for her welcoming nature; being open, generous and loving to everyone she met. She was an insatiable hugger, and not even a pandemic could stop her! She had a great sense of humor and her infectious laugh will be missed by everyone. She is survived by her brother Armand Cloutier of Maine, and sister Joanne Cloutier of Florida; her children Gary and Kim Bouchard of Clinton, Nancy Bouchard and partner James Chrystal Jr. of East Hampton, and Ron and Stacy Bouchard of Waterbury; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren Jessica, Loni, Tenay, Travis, Luke and Nicolas. Her beloved cat, Nikita, always provided great comfort and love to her. A special thanks to her friend and neighbor who went above and beyond, Sarah Shook. In lieu of flowers, Georgette's family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital in her name. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 11:00 AM in the Centerbrook Cemetery, Westbrook Road, in Centerbrook. To share a memory or express a condolence to Georgette's family, please visit: www.rwwfh.com
. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, in Centerbrook.