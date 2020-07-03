Georgette G. (Gilbert) Sheremeta age 91, of Glastonbury, beloved wife of the late Philip Sheremeta, passed away at her home on June 14, 2020, surrounded by family. Georgette was born on July 5, 1928, in Lewiston, ME, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1946. After high school, Georgette went to work for Southern New England Telephone (SNET). She retired from SNET in 1989, after over twenty-seven years of service. Early in her career, Georgette relocated to Hartford, CT, where she later met her husband, Philip. They married in 1960 and made their home in East Hartford, where they raised their four children. Georgette was also actively involved in the lives of her grandchildren. In 1988, Georgette and her husband relocated to Mystic, where she remained until 2000. She then relocated to Colchester, and eventually to Glastonbury. Georgette loved the beach and spent most winters in Florida after retiring; first with her husband, and then with her sister. Georgette was predeceased by her husband, Philip, and her four brothers, Richard, Roger, Larry, and Norman, all from the greater Lewiston, ME area. Georgette leaves behind her children, Philip Sheremeta, Susan Hirth, Joseph Sheremeta, Brenda Sheremeta and her husband, Petro; grandchildren, Jessica Sutton, Erica Rurak, Michael Hirth, Alicia Sheremeta, Theresa Sheremeta, and Cloe Sheremeta; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Lorraine Lavoie, of MI; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside burial service on July 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Georgette's memory to The CT Humane Society or The American Heart Association
.