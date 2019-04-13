Georgi Grigoryan, 90, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of the late Knarik (Kalian), passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Newington. Born in Armenia, he was the son of the late Gevork and Sonya Grigoryan. Over the years he enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley Davidson. He had deep faith in the Lord that guided him throughout his life and helped him through life's challenges. His family remained the most important thing in his life and he will be sorely missed by all who loved him. He leaves his son, Vladimir Grigoryan and his wife Anna, and his daughters; Angela Akopova and her husband Zaven, and Rita Voskanova all of Wethersfield. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren; Karina Ghojoyan, Gayana Mikoelyan, Yan Voskanov, Yana Fusari, Stella Arustamov, Lucyne, David and Alen Grigoryan, and nine great grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Georgi's funeral service will take place on Monday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave. in Newington, followed by interment in West Meadow Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary