Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
For more information about
Georgia Giannakopoulos
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:30 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
433 Fairfield Ave.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Giannakopoulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Giannakopoulos


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Giannakopoulos Obituary
Georgia (Tzickas) Giannakopoulos, 84, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, beloved wife of 67 years to Theofilaktos Giannakopoulos, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Trikorfon, Greece and immigrated to the U.S. in 1968. Besides her husband, she is survived by her son Angelos and his wife Peggy Giannakopoulos of Newington, and daughter Maria and her husband Theodoros Stavropoulos of Marlborough. She had four grandchildren, Yeorgia and her husband Adrian Ackles, of Potomac Falls VA, Eleftheria and her husband Kevin Bair, of Alexandria VA, Theophilos Giannakopoulos and his wife Shannon of Billerica MA, and Thomas Giannakopoulos and his wife Katie of Manchester CT. She had two great-grandsons Arthur Ackles and Vangelis Giannakopoulos and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Toula Mantziaris and sister-in-law Efstathia Tzickas. She is predeceased by her brother Spiros Tzickas and brother-in-law Iraklis Mantziaris. Georgia was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society and the Senior Citizens Club. She was a tireless worker for the Greek Festival and always willing to make food for church events. Friends may call at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpk. Wethersfield, on Sunday at 3pm to 6 pm. A Trisayion Service will be held Sunday at 3:30pm. The funeral will be on Monday February 3, 2020, at 11 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Ave. Hartford. CT 06114. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Greek Cathedral. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -