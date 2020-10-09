Georgia Herbert Day Silliman, age 98, of West Hartford, Connecticut passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 25, 2020. Georgia was born on November 8, 1921 in Monmouth, Illinois. When Georgia was six, her dad passed away and, subsequently the family relocated to Colorado Springs, CO where Georgia lived with her mother and three sisters. In 1944, Georgia married Sergeant George Day, Jr. after a whirlwind wartime courtship. George Day perished in 1945 in Italy fighting in WWII. Later that same year, Georgia graduated from Colorado College with a degree in business accounting and economics. After the war, at the behest of Sergeant George Day's parents, Georgia relocated to live and work in their hometown of Hartford, CT. Soon after she arrived east, Georgia moved to West Hartford, CT, where she bought a home and would live the remaining 75 years of her life. Georgia was an accomplished business woman, spending her career as one of few female Account Executives at Aetna Insurance Company. Additionally, in 1965, Georgia became the first woman to graduate from the University of Hartford with a Master's in Business. In 1964, Georgia married Mr. John David Silliman, the love of her adult life. Together, they had lots of fun together and pursued their loves of the arts, ice skating, traveling, going to the symphony, and sailing on Nantucket Island, where they bought a second home together. Sadly, John left too soon as well, passing unexpectedly in 1984. Georgia spent the remaining years of her life devoted to family and Nantucket Island – a place she cherished and shared warmly with friends and family alike. Georgia's talents were many, she was an extremely accomplished ice dancer, a prolific artist, a great conversationalist, and could "bend her elbow" with the best of them. Georgia was very involved in the community as she served as the President of Ice Skating Club of Hartford, President of the West Hartford Art League and the Treasurer of the Town and County Club. In addition, she was a proud life member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity. Georgia was preceded in death by Les Girls, her 3 older sisters, Lois, Tanner and Martha. As well as Tasha, Betsy, Maggie, Amy and Jenny; her beloved canine companions through her later years. Georgia, also known as our beloved "G", is survived and admired by numerous nephews and nieces and cousins who were lucky enough to experience Georgia's generosity, joy and frivolity in as magical a place as Nantucket and at her home in West Hartford. Due to the current health concerns, the services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Greater Hartford Arts Council in honor of Georgia H. Silliman. https://letsgoarts.org/give/donate/
To share a memory or express condolences, please visit: https://www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com/