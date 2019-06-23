Home

All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
350 Albany Avenue
Hartford, CT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
350 Albany Avenue
Hartford, CT
Georgia M. Grant, of Great Hill Road, East Hartford, CT passed away on June, 19, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Ms. Grant was born in Newport News, VA, to the late James and Julia McNair. Survived by her devoted children, one son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, several grand and great-grandchildren. Remaining siblings in, Maryland and Virginia. And a host of relatives and friends. Special Thanks to Dr. Madhavi Gorusu, Nurse Ellen and the Nursing Staff of Starling Physicians. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 11 a.m. with Calling hour 10 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 350 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT. All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd. has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019
