Georgiana M. Bourdeau, 78, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on April 10, 2020. She was born in Ludlow, MA, daughter of the late William, Jr. and Elaine (Jarvis) Falconer. Georgiana had worked in housekeeping for many years at Johnson Memorial Hospital and St. Edward School. She was a parishioner of St. Edward Church, and a member of the Tolland Art Association. She also enjoyed gardening, kayaking, and boating, anything outdoors. Georgiana is survived by her two children, Richard Bourdeau, Jr., and Wendy Tetrault and her husband Joseph; three grandchildren, Richard Bourdeau, III and his wife Katie, Benjamin Tetrault, and Heather Tetrault; brother, William Falconer, III; sister, Margaret Lavoie-Fuller and her husband Doug; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Derek Bourdeau. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Burial will be in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020