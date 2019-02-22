78 of Springhill, FL formerly of Newington passed away Sat. Feb 16, 2019. She was born Dec 12, 1940 and was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Pandolfo) Klemyk. She was predeceased by her husband Edward Morander and a brother Gary Klemyk. She is survived by her son Gregory Morander and wife Krisha, and her daughter Kelly-ann. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Kelsey, Bryant and Zachary, a brother Robert Klemyk a sister Joyce Klemyk and her aunt Eleanor Klemyk.Georgiana was a graduate of Bulkeley High and worked at The Hartford Electric Co and phone Co before getting married and raising her children. She was an avid reader and homemaker. A burial service will be held at the privacy of the family at a later date. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary