Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
East Cemetery
220 East Center Street
Manchester, CT
Georgina Mikoleit


1927 - 2020
Georgina Mikoleit Obituary
Georgina Alger "Georgie" Mikoleit, 92, of Dennis, MA, wife of the late Harold E. Mikoleit, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital in Connecticut. She was born April 8, 1927 in Middleborough, MA, daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Agnes (McCreedy) Alger. Georgie graduated from Colby College in 1949, where she excelled, majored in mathematics and education, was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa society and received her bachelor's degree. Her love for helping others was displayed by teaching high school and middle school students, managing a Fanny Farmer Store, providing financial counseling to young families, and being a water safety instructor at YMCAs, 4-H camps and church camps. She demonstrated her business acumen for 13 years as a tax preparer and 6 years as office supervisor for H&R Block. She especially enjoyed the beach and swimming at her home in Dennis, MA. Surviving her are her stepdaughter Dianne Mikoleit Edwards, of Avon, CT, her grandson, Ethan Ellis Varcoe of Tariffville, CT and many nieces and nephews including Stephen Stephanian of Simsbury, CT and Michelle Stephanian Dilts of Bernardston, MA, the son and daughter of her sister Agnes; her niece Priscilla Jane Morse Huston of North Attleboro, MA and Houston, TX, the daughter of her half-sister, Priscilla, was inspired by her aunt early in life and cared for Georgina during her last years. The family is grateful for the loving care of many supportive caregivers including those at the Gables at Brookdale. Georgie was predeceased by her son, Peter Arnold Tozer, her brother, Walter Alger, her sister, Agnes Stephanian and half-siblings, Priscilla Morse, Ellen Hanson, Ruth Wallin and Richard Alger. There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 12noon on Saturday, January 25th at the East Cemetery, 220 East Center Street in Manchester followed immediately by a reception (to be announced at the cemetery). The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit and write online condolences and messages for the family in Georgie's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 21, 2020
