Georgine Ann Beebe, 68 of Middletown, CT died December 26, 2018 due to heart failure. She was born on January 23, 1950 in Haddam, CT to the late Georg and Adeline Wilderman Kriger. Georgine attended Middletown High School and Kuhn Training Center Meriden, CT. At the Kuhn Center she met her future husband Clayton Beebe and they married in April 1973. Georgine leaves her sisters-in-law, Jane (Henry) Waterschoot, Berlin, CT and Evelyn (Commander William, USN) Riley of Springfield, VA, and three nieces. Georgine enjoyed bowling, crafts and trips to Maine. Instead of flowers, please make donations to Middlesex Hospital Middletown or the Kuhn Center Meriden. Please join us to share memories and refreshments at a celebration of Georgine's life to be held at Berlin Congregational Church, Berlin, CT on May 25th, 2019 at 2pm
Published in The Hartford Courant from May 17 to May 25, 2019
