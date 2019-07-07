Lt. Col. Gerald "Jerry" A. Dickerson, USMC Retired, 86, of East Granby, beloved husband for 46 years of Corinne A. (Cushman) Dickerson, lost his long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Dickinson, ND on December 3, 1932, he moved to Cleveland, OH with his family in the 1940's and was a graduate of Brooklyn High School, Brooklyn, OH, Class of 1940. After high school, Jerry continued his education at Baldwin Wallace College where he received a Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude in 1954. He later earned a Master's Degree in European History from Trinity College in Texas. While at Baldwin Wallace College, Jerry was a member of ROTC and upon graduation, he was commissioned as an officer in the United States Marine Corps where he served for over 20 years until his retirement in 1992. After his retirement, he worked with The Hartford Insurance Company and then Farmers and Trader's Insurance Company in insurance sales and as a general manager. Besides his wife, he leaves five children, Beryl Kaminski and her husband Bobby, Brenna Czarnecki, Bev Dickerson, Blaine Dickerson and his wife Jo-Anne, and Brad Dickerson and his wife Yelena; 11 treasured grandchildren, Shannon, Brandon, Collin, Ali, Morgan, Maddie, Jacob, Kyle, Sarah, Evan, and Lydon; four great-grandchildren, Carly, Conner, Brooklynn and Aurora; and his sister-in-law, Frances Dickerson. He was predeceased by his parents, Orthur Dickerson, Frances Marble, and his step-father, William Marble; a brother, Dale Dickerson; and a great-grandson, Jaydon Kaminski. The family would also like to extend their sincere appreciation to Paul Abel, Jerry's caregiver over the last four years and to the Hartford Healthcare nurses, especially hospice. His family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 4-7 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Granby, 219 North Granby Rd., Granby. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Granby Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172 or to , Attn: Research, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. "You did it your way" Semper Fi Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019