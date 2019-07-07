Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Granby
219 North Granby Rd
Granby, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lt. Col. Gerald A. Dickerson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lt. Col. Gerald "Jerry" A. Dickerson, USMC Retired, 86, of East Granby, beloved husband for 46 years of Corinne A. (Cushman) Dickerson, lost his long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Dickinson, ND on December 3, 1932, he moved to Cleveland, OH with his family in the 1940's and was a graduate of Brooklyn High School, Brooklyn, OH, Class of 1940. After high school, Jerry continued his education at Baldwin Wallace College where he received a Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude in 1954. He later earned a Master's Degree in European History from Trinity College in Texas. While at Baldwin Wallace College, Jerry was a member of ROTC and upon graduation, he was commissioned as an officer in the United States Marine Corps where he served for over 20 years until his retirement in 1992. After his retirement, he worked with The Hartford Insurance Company and then Farmers and Trader's Insurance Company in insurance sales and as a general manager. Besides his wife, he leaves five children, Beryl Kaminski and her husband Bobby, Brenna Czarnecki, Bev Dickerson, Blaine Dickerson and his wife Jo-Anne, and Brad Dickerson and his wife Yelena; 11 treasured grandchildren, Shannon, Brandon, Collin, Ali, Morgan, Maddie, Jacob, Kyle, Sarah, Evan, and Lydon; four great-grandchildren, Carly, Conner, Brooklynn and Aurora; and his sister-in-law, Frances Dickerson. He was predeceased by his parents, Orthur Dickerson, Frances Marble, and his step-father, William Marble; a brother, Dale Dickerson; and a great-grandson, Jaydon Kaminski. The family would also like to extend their sincere appreciation to Paul Abel, Jerry's caregiver over the last four years and to the Hartford Healthcare nurses, especially hospice. His family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 4-7 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Granby, 219 North Granby Rd., Granby. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Granby Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172 or to , Attn: Research, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. "You did it your way" Semper Fi
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now