Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
932 Capitol Avenue
Hartford, CT
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
932 Capitol Avenue
Hartford, CT
Gerald A. Hinds


1939 - 2019
Gerald A. Hinds Obituary
Gerald A. Hinds (80 years old), of Windsor, CT, was born on March 25, 1939, in Trinidad, West Indies, and peacefully passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Halcyone Hinds, his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle C.H. Givens and John A. Givens, respectively, and his four grandchildren, Tyler Fields, Prescott Fields, Chase Fields and Storm Givens. Gerald was predeceased by his first wife, Sylvia E. Hinds, his son, Marlon B. Hinds, and his siblings (from Trinidad, West Indies). Gerald received his bachelor's degree from Boston Architectural College in Boston, MA, and concluded his employment as a Clerk of the Works for the City of Hartford. He will be remembered as a man who loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family, stimulating conversations, and his caregivers from Second Chance Home Care (East Hartford, CT). Gerald will be sorely missed by many who loved him. The services for Gerald will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, 932 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT. The viewing will be from 10:00 -11:00 A.M. and the service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2019
