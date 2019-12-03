Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald A. Martin


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" A. Martin, 76, of Windsor beloved husband of Irma (Lizotte) Martin passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Born April 30, 1943 in Ste. Anne, New Brunswick, Canada son of the late Albert and Dorilla (Martin) Martin. Jerry proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After the war he worked for Aero Gear as a machinist for over 30 years before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion Post 36 in Windsor Locks. Jerry was an avid bowler and he was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame, he was a NASCAR fan and a pit crew member as well, he loved to garden and play golf, but mostly he loved being involved with his grandchildren's lives. Besides his wife Irma, he is survived by two sons, Dean Martin and his wife Karen Anderson of Lancaster, MA, Tommy Martin of Windsor; three grandchildren, Kelli, Hannah, and Tara Martin; siblings, Marie Mai Berube, Fernand Martin (Leola), Jacqueline Ruest, Rollande Bourgeault (Ronald), Conrad Martin (Delina), Anne Whitney (Eric). He was predeceased by two grandchildren, Little Dean and Allison Martin; two sisters, Gisele Pinette and Yvette Ruest. His family will receive friends Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor followed by a memorial service at 4:00 PM at the funeral home with military honors concluding the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be to the Anderson and Martin Family Scholarship Fund, Stonehill College Office of Advancement, 320 Washington St., Easton, MA 02357 or to Smilow Cancer Center, 114 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now