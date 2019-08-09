Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gerald A. St. Pierre Obituary
Gerald A. St. Pierre, 72, of Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Thompson) St. Pierre for nearly 48 years. Born in Hartford, son of the late Donat and Muriel (Leonard) St. Pierre, he was a lifelong Hartford resident. Gerald was hardworking and was employed by Stamm Construction for over 48 years until his retirement. In addition to his wife, he leaves his beloved family, his sons, Joe St. Pierre and Randy St. Pierre and his wife Stephanie, all of Newington, his stepchildren, James O'Hara and his wife Karen of NC, and Allison Fernette and her husband John of UT, his son-in-law, Pedro Ramos of Hartford, and his grandchildren, Marissa, Erik, Jimmy, Stephen, Ryan, Shawna, Erin, Corey and Beth. He also leaves his siblings, Carla D'Amour and her husband Brian of Andover, Russell St. Pierre and his wife Sherri of Bolton and Ronald Hunsinger and his wife Carol of Newington and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Kimberly St. Pierre Ramos. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, August 10th, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2019
