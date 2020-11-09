Gerald A. Steben, 75, of Manchester, passed away peacefully, Friday Nov. 6, 2020 at the West Haven VA Medical Center. The son of the late Arthur and Maxine (Adley) Steben, Gerald was born and raised in Hartford and lived in Manchester for most of his life. He was employed in Retail Clothing sales for over 20 years retiring from Regal Men's Shop. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Gerald was an avid Boston Red Sox Fan as well as a NY Giants Fan. He is survived by four brothers and a sister, Ronald (Susan) Steben of Lenox, MA, Arthur Jr. (Janet) Steben of Enfield, Leon Steben of South Carolina, Bernard Steben of Enfield, and Maxine (John) Stuart of Somers. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Jeanne Gregg. Funeral services and burial with military honors will be private. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com