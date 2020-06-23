Gerald Alan Glazier "Jerry", "Papa" passed away peacefully Friday June 19th, 2020 after a short illness. He would have been 86 years old next month. Born in Hartford, CT, Jerry graduated from Weaver High school in 1954. He served in the United States Army and his claim to fame was being in a movie starring William Holden, where, if you look hard enough and pause the film, you can see a glimpse of the back of his head. Jerry lived in Hartford, Bloomfield, Old Lyme/OCB and most recently Delray Beach, Florida. Known as the honorary Mayor of Bloomfield he held his daily "staff" meetings at his favorite eatery, Town and Country Restaurant. Everyone in Bloomfield would recognize his famous "M & S Electric" van. It was inevitable that he ran into someone he knew everywhere he went. Jerry leaves his wife and love of his life for 62 years, Frannie (Hurwitz) Glazier. He is survived by his most cherished possessions, daughter Marci Glazier Brody and son-in-law Steven Brody, and daughter Staci Glazier, as well as his grandchildren Stephanie Brody, Lisa Brody and Jeffery Zion "JZ" Glazier – who thank him for being the best Papa they could ever have. He is also survived by his brother Neal Katz and his wife Sue, his sister Edyse Smith and sister- in- law Muriel Hyne, and many nieces nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and cherished friends. He was pre-deceased by his Bubbi, Bertha "Ma" Levine-Weiser, his mother Lee Katz, stepfather Ray Katz and his in-laws Sol "Poppu" and Lillian "Bubbi" Hurwitz. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private service officiated by Rabbi David Small. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford, CT. In lieu of donations, Jerry's wish would be to have everyone vote BLUE in November!!!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store