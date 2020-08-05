Gerald "Jerry" Dupont, 88, of Windsor, beloved husband of 54 years of Theresa (Vasko) Dupont passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Jerry was born in Bedford, QC, Canada on August 15, 1931, to the late Isidore and Cecile (Clouatre) Dupont. He grew up and attended school in Winooski, VT. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1949-1952, in the 2nd Armored Division, and was stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas and Bad Kreuznach, Germany. He was later employed by Stanadyne in Windsor for 32 years, retiring as a Department Supervisor in 1993. Jerry was a longtime parishioner of St. Gertrude Church where he served for many years as a eucharistic minister. He also attended daily Mass at St. Mary's Church in Windsor Locks. Jerry was always willing to lend a hand and volunteered many hours at St. Gertrude and at the polls in Windsor. For many years, Jerry enjoyed riding his bicycle, tending to his vegetable garden, and spending time at his family's cottage on Highland Lake in Winsted. Weekly Sunday gatherings with his children and grandchildren were a treasured time for Jerry. Jerry is survived by his wife Theresa; a son, David Dupont and his wife Holly of Wethersfield; a daughter, Susan Ashe and her husband Brian of Windsor; and his beloved granddaughters, Abigail and Amy Dupont. He also leaves a sister, Cecile Dupont of Sherbrooke, QC, Canada; a brother, Denis and his wife Marcy of Port Alberni, BC, Canada; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Fernand Dupont and his wife Irene; a sister, Rita Tetrault and her husband Maurice; and his stepmother, Lucienne Dupont. His family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., at St. Gertrude Church, 550 Matianuck Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210 or to WJMJ (ORTV), 15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect, CT 06712. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.