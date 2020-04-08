|
Gerald F. Brown, beloved husband of over 25 years to Margaret Brown, left this earth on April 4, 2020. Born on November 10, 1949, he was a lifelong resident of Durham. Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. In lieu of flowers, a monetary legacy gift honoring the life of Gerald Brown can be made to The Prosperity Foundation. To make your donation, please visit http://www.tpfct.org, click "donate" and select the "Howard K. Hill Funeral Services Scholarship Fund" in the fund list. To leave a message for the Brown family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020