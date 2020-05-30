Gerald F. Marchand ("Jerry") of Ellington passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 in the presence of his loving family. He was born on June 25, 1937 to Ernest and Agnes (Fitzgibbons) Marchand. He spent his early years in Meriden, graduating high school in 1956. Jerry then began the long journey to become a priest. He graduated from St. Bonaventure University and was ordained to the priesthood on May 19, 1966. He served at St. Justin's Parish in Hartford for many years. After leaving St. Justin's, Jerry worked at Connecticut Spring and Stamping. On June 10, 1973, Jerry met the love of his life, Sheila Haley. They were married in 1975 and moved to West Hartford where they planted their roots for the next 40 years. Whether it was chopping wood or mowing the lawn, Jerry always felt most comfortable being outside. A quiet, gentle, unassuming man, Jerry had the patience of a saint. However, if you wanted to raise his ire, simply move the sprinkler once it has been set in his garden. He leaves behind his wife Sheila of 45 years, his children Christopher Marchand, Marcella Makuck and her husband Ryan along with their four precious children, Avery, Claire, Alexander, and Katherine. Grandpa enjoyed playing basketball with the foam blocks and generously shared his chocolates with them much to the dismay of their parents! He also leaves behind his brother-in-law Patrick Haley (Kathryn), sister-in-law Karen Gallagher, many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Jerry was predeceased by his beloved son David, his parents, his sister Barbara, his brother Jack, and the family dog Sam. The family would like to thank Dr. Philip Karanian, Dr. J. DeMarcaida, Kelly Ford, APRN, Dr. Harry Morgan, Hartford Healthcare Hospice, John and Martha as well as Fr. John from St. Patrick-St Anthony Church and the caregivers from Home Instead: Jean, Rachael, Tammy and Diane for their continuous support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, Special Olympics CT, 2666 State St., Hamden, CT 06517 or Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave., Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001 Services to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.