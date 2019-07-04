Gerald Gelles, 88, a respected pillar of the Hartford community passed away peacefully on Tuesday night July 2, 2019, surrounded by members of his family. Gerry was born on March 13, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York. In 1952 he graduated from New York University with an accounting degree and then received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School in 1955. He was predeceased by his wife Phyllis Silver Gelles who he was married to for 65 years. Together they lived in West Hartford where they raised four sons. In 1957, Gerry started West Hartford Plumbing Supply and was very successful. He was loved and held in high esteem by all his employees. In 1967 he sold his business and joined the executive team of a large multi- state wholesale distribution company. His lasting business accomplishment was when he teamed with his son David in the purchase of the North Eastern Fasterners Company. As a result of Gerry's mentorship over 30 years, the Nefco Corporation is now a third generation family run company. Everyone who knew Gerry looked up to him as a brilliant speaker and philanthropist. He supported many charities including Chabad of Greater Hartford, The Jewish Federation, Israel Bonds, Solomon Schecther and Beth El Temple, to name a few. All who knew him, were in awe of Gerry's incredible ability to speak extemporaneously, often quoting sections of the bible (Torah) and imparting wonderful words of wisdom. He was an incredible grandfather who never missed an opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren. He was a gift giver and always showed up with a box of chocolate or a little "gelt" for his children and grandchildren whom he adored. In his free time, Gerry loved to travel to his two favorite spots, Las Vegas and San Juan Puerto Rico, where he and his friends and business associates enjoyed lots of fun times. Whether in good times or bad, you could always count on Gerry to be a great support and a friend. Always there when you needed him. Gerald is survived by his son David and his wife Robin, his son Steven and his wife Caron, his son Stuart, and his son Richard and his fiancé Tiffany. He will surely be missed by his grandchildren Alisha and Ronald Cipriano, Stefanie and David Ochs, Matthew and Tracy Gelles, Joshua and Rona Gelles, Rachel and Jonah Raskus, Dana Gelles, and Noah and Grant Gelles. He was blessed with eight great- grandchildren as well; Jordan, Ella and Olivia Cipriano, Ethan Ochs, Gabriel Gelles, Aria Gelles, and Sheri and Nathaniel Raskas. The Funeral will be held Friday, July 5, 11 a.m at Beth El Temple. Internment will follow at Beth El Temple Cemetery. Shiva will be held at the home of David and Robin Gelles on Friday following internment, Sunday 1-4p.m., 6-9 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 5-9 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary Hartford, Ct. May Gerald's name be for a blessing for all who knew him. Published in The Hartford Courant from July 4 to July 5, 2019