Gerald "Gerry" Graham, 85, of Avon, beloved husband of 58 years to his wife Dorothy (Sophios) Graham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at UConn Medical Center in Farmington on April 27, 2020. Born in East Boston, MA on October 22, 1934, Gerry graduated from Boston Technical High School in 1952 before enlisting in the United States Navy, serving as a Radioman 3rd Class aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Wilkinson, DL-5, during the Korean War from 1952-55. He was proud to have been a "Tin Can Sailor" and spent many years subsequently as an amateur ham radio operator. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Gerry attended Boston University on the G.I. Bill, where he majored in advertising and communications, delivered mail for the Boston Post Office, joined the SAE fraternity, and met the love of his life, Dorothy Graham (his "Honeybee") of Medford, MA. Upon graduation, he spent several years in the pharmaceutical business prior to creating the Farmington Valley Paper Supply Company, which served many businesses in the Farmington Valley and greater Hartford area for over 40 years. Gerry was a member of the Golf Club of Avon for over 50 years where he loved spending time on the tennis courts socializing with his many friends. He was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Hartford for over 50 years. He also had a 40-year association with the Avon Old Farms School where he was a proud parent and supporter. His favorite pastimes were spending time attending his grandchildren's activities and enjoying vacations with his wife and family in Nantucket, MA and Naples, FL. Besides his wife Dorothy Graham, Gerry leaves his two adored sons, Dean Graham and his wife Debra of Chevy Chase, MD; and Drew Graham and his wife Margarita of Simsbury, CT; and five grandchildren whom he cherished, Jack (20), Joey (18), and Katie (17) of Chevy Chase, MD and Amara (12) and Devin (10) of Simsbury, CT. Gerry Graham did it right. He loved his family. He served his country. And he was the happiest person we ever knew. The Graham family is especially grateful to Drs. Ciafone, Sankaran and Grover for their support and care over the years. A special thanks also to Terri Ziemnicki and her exercise class who provided Gerry a happy place for his health and well-being. Carmon Funeral Home of Avon has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Gerald Graham may be made by check to Foodshare at 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002 or at www.foodshare.com. A private burial will be held on May 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. and can be accessed live on-line through Gerry's obituary on the Carmon Funeral Home Website at www.carmonfuneralhome.com by clicking on the link under the video section.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 1, 2020.