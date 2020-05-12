On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Gerald H. LeBlanc, 85, was called to eternal life at Mapleview Manor in Rocky Hill. Born in Van Buren, ME, on September 26, 1934, he was the son of the late Vital and Laura (Lausier) LeBlanc. He served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War and prior to retirement was employed with Jamesbury Corp. within their quality control department giving 43 years of dedicated service. He had lived in Newington the past 12 years where he was active with the AARP at the Senior Center and St. Mary's Parish. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his longtime companion Cecile P. Boucher with whom he made his home in Newington with, his daughters Susan & Laurie LeBlanc both of Springfield, MA, Kathy Worrick and her husband Rick of Worcester, MA, and Karen Throckmorton and her husband Mark of Bedford, MA, his siblings Deacon Gaspard LeBlanc of Waterbury, Reno LeBlanc and his wife Verna of Wells, ME, and Theresa Duplissis of Van Buren, ME and grandchildren Josh and Hayli Throckmorton. He was predeceased by his wife Phyllis (Hersch) LeBlanc, a grandson Jacob Throckmorton, and siblings Adrianne Butkus, and Fernand, Roland, & Bernard LeBlanc. All services will be privately celebrated at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, MA and are under the direction on Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.