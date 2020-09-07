Gerald James Cavanna, age 81, of Lebanon, passed away at the William W. Backus Hospital on September 4, 2020. Born in Hartford on January 13, 1939, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Negri) Cavanna. Jerry married his beloved wife, Nancy Meegan on November 29, 1956. They lived in Glastonbury for a time and then made their home in Lebanon where they raised their family. They were married for 56 happy years until Nancy passed in 2012. Jerry was the dedicated owner of Meegan Tool Sales, where he generously provided jobs for family and friends for 55 years. As a lifelong sports fan, he followed baseball, loved playing pool with his son and friends; his most memorable past-time was golfing with his daughter, Lynn. He will be remembered with love as a kind and selfless father, grandfather, brother and generous friend to many. His greatest joy was spending time and playing with his grandchildren. Jerry will be sadly missed but always remembered with love by his children and their spouses, Gerald (Kim) Cavanna of Lebanon, Nancy (John) Carey of Lebanon; siblings, John (Theresa) Cavanna, James (Sandra) Cavanna, Mary Shiebler, all of Glastonbury; ten grandchildren, Jason, James, Paul, and Katie Shea; Jillian, Nicholas, and Haley Cavanna; Brian Contois; great grandchildren, Jack and Autumn; and numerous extended family members and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he was pre deceased by brothers, Dominic and Frank Cavanna and sisters, Francis Baribault, Teresa Priskwaldo, Jenny Valuzzi and Amelia Wezowicz. He was also pre deceased by a daughter, Lynn Contois. Funeral services will be held privately, according to his wishes. He will be laid to rest in the New Lebanon Cemetery beside his beloved wife Nancy and daughter, Lynn. Donations in his memory may be made to the Covenant Soup Kitchen, 220 Valley St., Willimantic, CT 06226. The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com