Gerald J. Dumond
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald J. Dumond, 78, of N. Windham, CT passed away at Windham Hospital May 14, 2020. Gerald was born February 3, 1942 in Grand Isle, Maine, to the late Patrick and Mary Dumond. Along with his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his 2 brothers and 7 sisters. He is survived by his wife Linda F. Dumond of 57 years, his 3 daughters, Melissa and Rick Bailey, Dora and Larry Laudenslager, Claire and Steve Chmielecki, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be held this summer. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved