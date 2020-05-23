Gerald J. Dumond, 78, of N. Windham, CT passed away at Windham Hospital May 14, 2020. Gerald was born February 3, 1942 in Grand Isle, Maine, to the late Patrick and Mary Dumond. Along with his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his 2 brothers and 7 sisters. He is survived by his wife Linda F. Dumond of 57 years, his 3 daughters, Melissa and Rick Bailey, Dora and Larry Laudenslager, Claire and Steve Chmielecki, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be held this summer. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 23, 2020.