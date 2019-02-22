Home

Gerald J. Rapillo Obituary
Gerald J. Rapillo, 70, of Berlin, loving husband of Christine (Gaszek) Rapillo, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He attended the UConn School of Pharmacy and was a Pharmacy Manager at Walgreens. Jerry was a fan of the New England Patriots and the NY Giants. He enjoyed listening to Elvis classics and had an affinity for trains. In his leisure time, Jerry spent time gardening and working around his yard. He is survived by his son, David Rapillo, his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer; his grandchildren: Jason Thompson and Kayla Rapillo and close friends: Zintia Pagan, Alex Molina and their children Amelia and Anastasia.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 28 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. Burial will be private in St. Mary Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019
