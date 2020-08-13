Gerald "Mick" Kelly, 84, of Vernon, beloved husband of 38 years to the late Judith "Judi" (Donze) Kelly (2012), died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, the son of the late Thomas and Eva (Olshefsky) Kelly, he grew up and lived in East Hartford before moving to Vernon forty-five years ago. Mick proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated Mohawk Rug Cleaning in Vernon for fifty-five years. Mick enjoyed fishing and playing poker with his longtime friends. He is survived by his children, Lianne Kelly Rusnak of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Michael Kelly and his wife Heather of Canton, Massachusetts, and Daniel Kelly of Danielson; ten grandchildren, Leah, Lauren, Erin, Kelly, Ian, Meghan, Sydney, Zachary, Dane, and Colton; two great grandchildren, Meadow and Ian; two brothers, William Kelly of Ellington, and James Kelly and his wife Carol of East Hartford; two sisters, Barbara Dowling and Carol Nistri and her husband Nino, all of Glastonbury, and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his daughter Kathryn Ann Kelly (Feb. 2020), his brother Thomas "Sonny" Kelly, and three sisters, Elizabeth Kravies, Patricia Langevin, and Arline "Frank" Barnard. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery, 22 Cemetery Avenue, Vernon followed by military honors. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com