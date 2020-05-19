Mr. Nolan was my principal at Clintonville Elementary school in the late 80s and credit him with ensuring I did the right thing and holding me accountable when I didnt which stayed with me long after I left that school. On 2 occasions I used vulgarity and was swiftly escorted to his office which was so scary at the time and had a talk with him and a call to my mother. I got in trouble another time and got in school suspension having to sit in a small cubby in his office all by myself. He would half jokingly make the older kids do push-ups which was always entertaining. Few years later my younger brother had an incident and left school and got halfway home when a pickup truck pulled up and Mr. Nolan was there Need a ride back to school? He was strict when he needed to be but definitely caring and kept us all safe. In my mind he was the very definition of the word principal and i think I speak for all my fellow students that we all grew up a little better from the influence he had on us ...our thoughts and prayers to the family he was a great man no doubt...

80s youth

Student