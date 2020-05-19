Gerald L. Nolan
It is with great sadness that the family of Gerald (Jerry) L. Nolan announces his passing on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a longtime resident of Old Lyme, CT. Jerry was the seventh child born to the late William Henry and Harriet (Slaney) Nolan in Hartford, CT. His parents and siblings held a very special place in his heart. William, Robert, Thomas, Lois, Anne, and Helen (and her husband, John) have all predeceased their youngest brother. After graduating from Hartford Public High School, he served honorably in the United States Coast Guard. Jerry received a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Connecticut State University, where he was actively involved as chancellor of his fraternity, Lambda Phi Alpha and also served as president of the Interfraternity Council. He also earned multiple graduate degrees from Fairfield University. A four decade long career in education began in New Britain and brought him to Salisbury, Groton, Ledyard, North Haven, and even Arizona. He began in the classroom and throughout his years, rose to the position of Superintendent of Schools. He honestly loved each opportunity he was provided. A favorite memory for him was the dedication of the library at Clintonville School in North Haven. Jerry will be truly missed by his wife, Ellen, with whom he shared 55 years of love, laughter, and friendship. He was cherished by his children; daughter Leanne and her husband, Edward Kerrigan of Old Lyme, daughter Suzanne Nolan of Waterford, and son Gerald Patrick Nolan of Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was a loving grandfather to his three grandchildren, Timothy Kerrigan of New York City, New York, Aidan Kerrigan of Old Lyme, and Chelsea Nolan of Old Lyme. Friends were a very important part of Jerry's life. Friends became family and were by his side as he navigated the most challenging part of his life with grace. His sense of humor and loyalty to family and friends was always evident. life-long sports enthusiast, Jerry never tired of sporting events, whether he was in the game, coaching his children, or watching his children and grandchildren play. He was instrumental in forming the New Britain Mar-Parks Men's Fastpitch Softball team and managed the Fall River Indians of MA, Interstate Batterymen of Worcester, MA and the Raybestos Cardinals of Stratford. Raybestos won the National Championship in 1976 and Jerry realized one of his childhood dreams. He was inducted into the Connecticut Softball Hall of Fame in 1988. The family wishes to thank the compassionate care team at L&M Hospital and Madison House, especially those who went out of their way to provide love and support to Jerry and to us during the last two months. Nidia Montalvo is an angel and we will be forever grateful to her. A funeral for Jerry will take place at a later date when family and friends can gather to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project Paws, The Tim Buckley Project www.timbuckleyproject.org (P.O. Box 266 in Old Lyme, CT 06371) or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes and updated service information.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 19, 2020
Sending my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I have very fond memories of working with Jerry at Clintonville School at the start of my career in teaching.
Kimberly
Coworker
May 18, 2020
Ellen - I am so sorry to hear about Gerry's passing - as you know he was one of my most favorite clients - I always loved his sarcasm and wit! Prayers to you and to your entire family.
Audrey Leone
Friend
May 18, 2020
Mr. Nolan was my principal at Clintonville Elementary school in the late 80s and credit him with ensuring I did the right thing and holding me accountable when I didnt which stayed with me long after I left that school. On 2 occasions I used vulgarity and was swiftly escorted to his office which was so scary at the time and had a talk with him and a call to my mother. I got in trouble another time and got in school suspension having to sit in a small cubby in his office all by myself. He would half jokingly make the older kids do push-ups which was always entertaining. Few years later my younger brother had an incident and left school and got halfway home when a pickup truck pulled up and Mr. Nolan was there Need a ride back to school? He was strict when he needed to be but definitely caring and kept us all safe. In my mind he was the very definition of the word principal and i think I speak for all my fellow students that we all grew up a little better from the influence he had on us ...our thoughts and prayers to the family he was a great man no doubt...
80s youth
Student
May 16, 2020
In this sadness of remembrance of Gerald Nolan I recall the many moments we spent as a fraternity of men at Central Connecticut State College many years ago. Gerry's leadership of our group was strong and dynamic and focused on what was in the best interests of all and not on his personal glorification. Gerry had the respect of his peers. With the love of his wife, Ellen, I'm sure they forged a beautiful, loving marriage. To his family I offer my condolences.
Anthony Mirizzi
Friend
May 16, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Nolan family. I worked with Jerry in both Groton and Ledyard as a teacher and administrator. We shared many of the same interests and I enjoyed his company. He was a man of great integrity which is the quality that I will always remember most about him. May he rest in peace.
Steve Durham
Coworker
May 15, 2020
Sending our love and prayers to the Nolan family. I have fond memories of Mr. Nolan spending time at the softball field watching the Mar-Parks and attending family picnics. He was a treasured friend of our family. God Bless.
Karen Ryan
Friend
