Gerald M. Allen "Mike" of New Britain passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2020, with his family by his side. Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on December 13, 1946, he was a son to the late Arthur and Hilda (Fowler) Allen. Mike was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and a veteran of the Vietnam War, receiving a Purple Heart before his honorable discharge in 1967. In 1979 he married the love of his life, Patricia (Reidy) Allen. Mike was known to wear many hats throughout his life but his true passion was always being a devoted husband and father. In his spare time, he enjoyed writing children's stories as well as poetry. Mike loved reading, bird watching, movies, and trips to the casino, and he particularly loved playing with his two youngest grandchildren, Clara and Evan. In addition to his beloved wife, he will forever be remembered and sadly missed by his sons, Nicholas of Enfield and Richard and wife Monica of Clinton, UT; his daughters, Mary Anne of New Bedford, MA, and Patricia and husband Matthew of Berlin; his brother, Arthur and his wife Janne of Hicksville, NY; his sister Arlene of Revere, MA; his grandchildren, Clara, Evan, Matthew, Nathan, Sadie, Andre, Kaila, Elijah, Aisha, Johnathan, Jenna, and Mollie as well as many special nieces and nephews, Theresa, Edward, Lisia, Michael, Jimmy, Daniel, Katie, Jen, Emily, and Sean Michael. He was predeceased by his daughter Michelle, his brother Kenneth and his sister Diane. Mike will be privately and honorably laid to rest in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org
or the Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org
.