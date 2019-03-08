Resources More Obituaries for Gerald Kline Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald N. "Jerry" Kline

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gerald (Jerry) N. Kline, 90, loving husband of Barbara S. Kline, passed peacefully on Sunday March 3rd, 2019 with family by his side. Jerry was the youngest child of Grace (Wogoman) Kline and Herbert Kline, born on a farm outside of Dayton, Ohio on August 24th, 1928. His older sisters, Dorothy and Mary Jane, helped Mom and Dad raise Jerry through the difficult years of the depression. The family moved to Dayton where Jerry attended school. An exceptional student, Jerry excelled at math and science, ultimately graduating from Roosevelt HS with national honors and an ROTC scholarship to Cornell University. Jerry enjoyed college life and joined the Delta Chi fraternity where he was known for his humor and quick wit. With the Korean War underway, Jerry ultimately decided to leave Cornell and attend OCS at Ft Bliss, TX. After graduation he was commissioned as a Second LT in the Army Reserve Officer Corp and deployed to Germany. When his military service ended, Jerry returned to Cornell where he met Barbara Stewman, a fellow student, and a romance began. After college graduation in '55', Jerry began a distinguished and challenging career spanning 35 years with the Hamilton Standard division of United Technologies. Among his many achievements was a stint at the famous Lockheed Skunk Works and a MME from RPI. In '58' Jerry and Barbara married and a year later began a family with the birth of their son Steven, followed two years later by son James. The family moved to Windsor where Jerry and Barbara have lived for almost 60 years. During their many years together, Jerry and Barbara enjoyed travel, alumni events, bowling and summer vacations on Cape Cod with family and friends. Jerry was an avid and skilled DIYer who excelled at woodworking. He filled his free time with numerous construction, furniture, and mechanical projects. Jerry also enjoyed the competition and camaraderie of league softball and golf. Jerry leaves behind his beloved wife Barbara, his children Steven Kline and fiancé Angela Morgan of Frisco, TX, James Kline and his wife Lisa (Wolfe) Kline of Wilbraham, MA, 3 Grandchildren, Samantha (Kline) Cimino and her husband Ben, Evan Kline, William Kline, nephew Richard Scherman, his wife Roxy and family, niece Patricia Ivie and family, and a collection of furry friends. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Dorothy Janek and Mary Jane Scherman. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical and support staff of St. Francis hospital's hospice team. They are truly a remarkable group of people and the compassionate care they gave was deeply appreciated. At this time the family will say goodbye in a private ceremony. Later this year the family will host a celebration of Jerry's life at the family home in Chatham, MA. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries