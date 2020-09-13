Gerald P. Crean, Jr., a longtime resident of Southington, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the age of 83. The world has lost a great son, brother, husband, father, friend, and leader. Gerry was born on December 12, 1936, in New Britain, to his late father, Gerald P. Sr. and mother, Mary (Kelley) Crean. His mother died when he was 9 years old. His father was a decorated WWI veteran and longtime Sports Editor of the New Britain Herald. Gerry, an avid sports fan, happily attended many sporting events with his father. A childhood highlight was when he served as a batboy in a game which the legendary Babe Ruth played. Gerry got to meet and talk to the Babe, leading to his lifelong love of his beloved Yankees. In 1954, he graduated from New Britain High School and attended a post-graduate year at Cheshire Academy. While at NBHS and Cheshire Academy, Gerry excelled in baseball, basketball, and academics, earning him a scholarship to Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania. While there, he served as social director for Kappa Delta Rho fraternity, participated in ROTC, and played for the first Lafayette Men's Basketball team to earn a berth in an NCAA tournament. Upon graduating from Lafayette in 1959, he began active duty service in the US Army and then transitioned to the US Army Reserves for 15 years, having attained Captain's rank. In 1961, Gerry married the love of his life, Kathleen Moran Crean, formally of County Kerry Ireland. Gerry and Kathleen soon moved to Southington. He took a position as a claims adjuster with the Travelers Insurance Company. Through his 41 years at the Travelers, he was promoted through the ranks to the position of Claims Manager for the home office in Hartford. During his years at Travelers, Gerry and Kathleen raised four children while being transferred from Connecticut to Knoxville, TN, and Marietta Ga., and then back to Connecticut. Upon returning to Southington, Gerry became active in local politics, serving on many town boards and commissions. Subsequently, he was elected to the Town Council and later served as Town Council Chairman. In 1980, he was elected as State Representative of the 81st district, where he served two terms. Upon leaving the legislature, he remained active in the local Democratic party, serving as Democratic Town Committee Chairman on two separate occasions. Gerry always epitomized the ideals and values of the Democratic party. Gerry believed in serving the community and comes from a family of public servants. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ellen Crean, the first principal of Kennedy Junior High School, and was the nephew of Urban T. Kelley, the longest-serving school board member in Southington history. He is survived by his wife Kathleen; children Gerald P. Crean III, James M. Crean, Thomas P. Crean, and Kelley Crean Conte; daughters-in-law Cathy Kies Crean, Anna Crean, Alexis Parra Crean; son-in-law Sam Conte; grandchildren Gerald P Crean IV, Mackenzie Catherine Crean, Erin Kathleen Crean, Claire Diane Crean, Mary Ellen Crean, James M. Crean Jr., Alesya Nedoshyvkina, Caroline J. Crean, Gabriella Marie Crean, Kaitlyn Conte, Sam Conte, Karoline Conte, and Matthew Conte. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 am at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville. The burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. Calling hours will be Saturday from 8:30-10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com