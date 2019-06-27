Gerald Scott Linsenbigler, Jr., known to friends and family as "Scott," passed away peacefully at home in Higganum with his loving family by his side on June 23, 2019, at the age of 60 years. He is survived by his wife Suzanne O'Brien, daughters Chelsea and Megan Linsenbigler, stepchildren Megan, Colin and Lauren O'Brien, and his beloved granddaughter, Ava; brother Michael Linsenbigler and wife Mary of Suffield, sister Cathy Ware and husband Jim of Wallingford; sisters-in-law Lynn Pratt and husband Michael of Haddam, Michelle Kim and husband John of Madison, and Jennifer Reisinger and husband Charlie of East Islip NY; nieces and nephews Erin and Caitlin Linsenbigler, Andrew and Nicole Ware, Olivia Andrade, James and Jordan Kim and "Big Boy" Ronan and Erin Reisinger; and father- and mother-in-law John and Kathleen Morrissey of Jackson Heights, NY. He leaves behind his dear Uncle John Lawler and Aunt Nancy and an extended family of much-loved cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Gerald and Helen Linsenbigler, and sister Susan. A native of Manchester, Scott attended Central Connecticut State University, graduating with an engineering degree. His career included working for Pratt & Whitney, GE, Canberra and EDAC Technologies. He was passionate about nurturing children to their greatest potential, as shown by his years coaching youth soccer, softball and basketball teams and serving as a Girl Scout Troop Leader. He was an avid athlete, playing softball, basketball, volleyball and soccer. He was very proud of completing a triathlon and held a special place in his heart for his gym buddies, the fellow "crazy" people he met every morning at 4:45 a.m. Scott loved to travel, and no doubt left more than a bit of his soul in Ireland and Cape Cod. He wanted to offer a very special thank you to his care team from Smilow, Middlesex Hospice Homecare, special caregiver Nancy Varga and especially his favorite nurse, stepdaughter Lauren, who showed selfless compassion and loving, attentive care in his last months. She rarely left his side. It brought Scott immense pride and joy in his last days to learn she passed her RN licensing exams. A Celebration of Scott's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday June 29th at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown. Friends may gather prior to the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations in memory of Scott can be made to The Dream Foundation, a non-profit serving terminally-ill adults and their families by providing end-of-life Dreams that offer inspiration, comfort and closure. The Dream Foundation generously allowed Scott to renew his vows of marriage and feel how loved he was by a large gathering of family and friends. A very special thank you to Mary Buschmann and Lynn Pratt for helping to make this bittersweet day one of his most beautiful ever. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary