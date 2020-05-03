Gerald Thompson
Gerald Thompson, 83, of Bristol, husband of Patricia (Cable) Thompson, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Bristol. Because of the current social restrictions, the family will hold services for Gerald in the future. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Dear Pat
We were so sorry to see about the passing of Jerry. We feel so bad that we were unable to see you and Jerry. We send you are deepest sympathy and our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
