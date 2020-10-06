Geraldine (Gerri) Anderson, 82, of Bloomfield, CT passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born in Louisville, KY to the late James Atkinson, Sr., and Roberta Penick-Atkinson. Family and friends called her Nana. She was a member of The First Cathedral Church in Bloomfield, CT Nana retired from the United States Post Office where she was a supervisor for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Vivian Anderson, son, Charles Anderson, Sr., grandchildren, Michael Anderson (Stacey), Charles Anderson, Jr.(Chris), Patrice Anderson, Charlise Anderson, Great Grandchildren, Charli Anderson, Nia Anderson, Camren Anderson, Avree Anderson, her sister, Alberta Thornton (James), sister-in-law, Mary Johnson-Perry, god daughter, Nikia Henderson, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and many close friends that she talked to every week. She was predeceased by her husband Charles W. Anderson, son Philip Anderson, parents, James Atkinson, Sr. and Roberta Penick-Atkinson, siblings, James Atkinson, Jr., Charles Atkinson, Rachel Atkinson-Curry, George Atkinson. Everyone is asked to wear a face mask because of COVID-19. Her family will receive friends Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10-11 AM followed by services at 11:00 AM all at The First Cathedral Church, Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield, CT. Burial will be in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com