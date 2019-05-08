Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
(781) 828-7216
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine I. "Quint" Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine I. "Quint" Smith Obituary
Smith, Geraldine I. (Quint), age 70 years, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Brookline, MA on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born and raised in West Hartford, CT, she was the cherished daughter of the late Alvin S. Quint and Doris (Grody) Brunelle. Loving mother of Daniel Smith of Atlanta, GA and Robyn & Peter Maguire of MA. Adoring grandmother to Dory and Dillon. Dear sister of Michael Quint of PA. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Thursday, May 9 at 10:00am. Memorial observance following the burial through 4pm and 6-8pm at the home of Robyn & Peter. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org/give.html or Pat Roche Hospice House, c/o NVNA & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061 www.nvna.org
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now