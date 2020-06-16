Geraldine K. Tierney, 88, of Farmington, widow of William J. Tierney, passed away on June 1, 2020. Gerry was born in Torrington on June 6, 1931, the daughter of the late Joseph J. Kess and Mary M. Kess. She had a career as an executive secretary at Travelers Insurance Company until her retirement. Over the years Gerry and Bill enjoyed their travels throughout Europe. A favorite vacation destination was Hawaii. Gerry's monthly bus trips to New York City always brought happy memories. Gerry is survived by her sisters, Evelyn K. Quinn of West Hartford and Cecilia K. Coughlan of Avon, and many nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her brother Francis J. Kess and his wife Mary Rita and her sister Aldea K. Mathews. A private family funeral service was held with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea followed by a burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. Arrangements were handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store