1938 - 2019
Geraldine Lewis Obituary
Geraldine Lewis, 80, of Bloomfield, CT, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 4, 1938 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Joseph and Mary White Overton. Geraldine leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Erna (Charles) Overton of Hartford and Iva (Errol) Overton of Bloomfield; three brothers, two sisters, five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, Ernest Overton; and one sister, Violet Davis. A visitation will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM followed by a celebration of life at 7:00 PM at St. John's Full Gospel Deliverance Church, 27 Brown Street, Bloomfield, CT. Interment will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Lewis family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 18, 2019
