Geraldine M. Aksomitas, 90, of Kew Gardens, NY and formerly of Hartford, died peacefully at home on August 27, 2020. Born in Hartford on May 12, 1930, she was the daughter of Faust and Mary (Rafferty) Bignami. Geri was an award winning teacher, actress, poet and artist. Geri was an elegant, accomplished woman who always thought of others. She was an English and Drama teacher in the Hartford public schools for 30 years. She was involved in numerous Education Associations. Geri received countless Academic Awards for her work and service. She served as an advisor on many other councils and boards (Preforming Arts and Agencies on Aging) in addition to educational ones. In 1992, she won the title of Ms. Senior America. Geri traveled the world and said, "I did everything I wanted to do in life". Geri was blessed. Geri is survived by her daughter, Joanna Cooper of Norwalk and her son, John Wisniewski of Glastonbury and her grandchildren Miles, Emma and Madelyn. Geri's husbands Edward Wisniewski and Albert Aksomitas predeceased her. No public services / memorials will be held due to Covid.



