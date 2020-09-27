1/1
Geraldine M. Aksomitas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine M. Aksomitas, 90, of Kew Gardens, NY and formerly of Hartford, died peacefully at home on August 27, 2020. Born in Hartford on May 12, 1930, she was the daughter of Faust and Mary (Rafferty) Bignami. Geri was an award winning teacher, actress, poet and artist. Geri was an elegant, accomplished woman who always thought of others. She was an English and Drama teacher in the Hartford public schools for 30 years. She was involved in numerous Education Associations. Geri received countless Academic Awards for her work and service. She served as an advisor on many other councils and boards (Preforming Arts and Agencies on Aging) in addition to educational ones. In 1992, she won the title of Ms. Senior America. Geri traveled the world and said, "I did everything I wanted to do in life". Geri was blessed. Geri is survived by her daughter, Joanna Cooper of Norwalk and her son, John Wisniewski of Glastonbury and her grandchildren Miles, Emma and Madelyn. Geri's husbands Edward Wisniewski and Albert Aksomitas predeceased her. No public services / memorials will be held due to Covid.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved