Geraldine "Gerry" Mendoza passed away peacefully at her home on October 23, 2020 after a brief, but courageous battle with Lung Cancer. In the end, she was surrounded by stunning fall foliage on a crisp October day and her loving family by her side. We are at peace knowing Gerry is with her beloved parents, the late Joseph and Amelia (Piccerelli) Massed once again. As their only child, Gerry was born in Fall River, MA and was raised in Warren, RI, where she grew up to be a kind, accomplished young woman, and where she met and married her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of 58 years, Kenneth. She had impeccable penmanship, was an excellent student, star cheerleader and best girlfriend to Betty, Marion, GiGi, Marj, Dukie, Elna, Ellie, Nat, Peggy, Rosann, and Jo-Ann. Surrounded by their extended families, including many aunts, uncles and cousins, Gerry and Ken began to raise their four children, and for a time, her young sister-in-law, Auntie Sheila, in Warren, just a short street away from her beloved parents. She treasured her knitting nights with "the girls", where not much was knit, but a lot of laughs and compassion were shared as these young women learned to be wives and mothers, with the guidance and grace of Sister Marjorie. It was a hectic, but wonderful time spent with family and friends in their first real home. In October 1974, Ken and Gerry moved the family to Wethersfield, CT where they lived for over 30 years before finally settling in Newington, CT. Gerry made new friends by joining the Newcomers and Gourmet Club, where she forged lasting friendships of over 45 years. She was also very close with her neighborhood friends Julia, Lori, Mary, Carol, Judy and Betsy. Everyone who knew Gerry would recite the same refrain - she was the nicest, kindest woman and they were so blessed to have known her. Gerry was an extremely caring person with a beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and a personality that made you always want to be around her. She was an exceptionally loving wife, mother, and grandmother, which was the second love of her life. When her first grandchild Adam was born, Gerry's heart cracked open even wider, as it did with each subsequent grandchild. Gerry was an elegant woman, who loved to entertain, and did so with panache. She has always loved the energy of NYC for shopping, museums and Broadway shows. She taught and played piano and loved the arts. Gerry and Ken traveled extensively throughout their marriage on cruises, vacations to Disney with their children, then with their children's children, Italy, Paris and London. Her true haven was their second home on Martha's Vineyard, where many lasting memories were created over the last 40 years. The Vineyard is where Gerry was able to fully unwind and relax, lulled to sleep with the distant sounds of South Beach. She loved her yearly "girls" trips, and the family trips there, which expanded and grew with their grandchildren. She has shared in the splendor and wonder of a Menemsha sunset encircled by her loving family, and watched her children and grandchildren learn to swim in the ocean waves from her perch on the sand. Gerry and Ken spent much time together at the Vineyard, loving the quiet solace of their shared dream home in the company of each other. Gerry had a gift and love of cooking, which she certainly inherited from her mother. Gerry especially loved the holidays, and she made Christmas the most magical time for her children and grandchildren. Her home was exquisitely decorated, the sounds of the season ringing in the air and a beautiful tree with hand wrapped presents that she would spend hours laboriously wrapping with handmade cards and special ribbons. Christmas Eve was full of excitement and pure joy. Gerry was a powerhouse in a small package. Though tiny, her strength of character and resolve helped her beat Lymphoma at the age of 40, giving us many more years together. Gerry remained very active and enjoyed exercising and socializing with her friends at Curves. She was a member of the Church of the Incarnation in Wethersfield, CT, where she found comfort and strength in her deep and abiding Christian faith. Gerry is survived by her adoring husband Kenneth, her son Michael and his wife Nancy of Rocky Hill, CT and their children Adam and Brian. Her daughter Lynda DeMartino of Glastonbury, CT and her children Ava and Julian, and the only dog she ever loved, Milo. Her beloved son Jeffrey of Wethersfield, CT, who was never far from her side, and kept the family on task as their internal compass, and her youngest son Steven and his fiancé Peta-Gaye Brown of Rocky Hill, CT. The family would especially like to thank Father Moran for his frequent visits over the last few weeks, the nursing staff at Hartford Hospital and Inpatient Rehabilitation Center, as well as the staff at Masonicare Home Health and Hospice. In light of the pandemic, there will be a private Funeral Service and burial. As soon as it is safe for family and friends to gather, we will look forward to celebrating Gerry's life with all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
, or a charity of your choice
in her honor.