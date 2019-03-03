passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. Born on February 23, 1930, Geraldine (Pierre) Scheide grew up in West Hartford, CT. She married Richard Gilson Scheide in 1952. They shared their lives together until Richard's passing in 2013. Gerry was an athletic young lady and is a member of the athletic hall of fame of The Gills School in New Jersey. She was particularly good at field hockey and basketball. She was the first female paper carrier for The Hartford Courant, delivering papers on her bike before school. Her most famous client was the mother of the late, great Katharine Hepburn. Gerry and her mother, Katie, were both survivors of the Hartford circus fire of 1944-over 160 people perished in the frightening incident. After finishing school, Gerry and some female friends got an apartment in New York, where Gerry did some modeling for the John Robert Powers company. She also modeled at the G. Fox department store, for a hat shop, and was a junior board member when the magazine "17" was created. As a young wife and mother, Gerry threw herself into volunteer work. She was a long-time member of the Junior League, participated in garden clubs everywhere we lived, and was an active member of the Museum of Fine Arts Ladies Committee. In her 50s, Gerry took a painting class. Little did she know that in her middle age years she would become a prolific artist and become quite popular. Known for her primitive scenes in oil primarily on wood, Gerry's barrel staves and buggy seats have been sold to folks all over the world. Gerry was predeceased by her husband Richard, brothers William and Robert, parents Rocco and Catherine. She is survived by her three children, Bill of York, PA; Rob and his wife Sarah (Armstrong) Scheide of Wilmington, NC; and Susan of Canton, Mass. Gerry also leaves three grandsons: Philip Scheide and his finance Hillary Babick of Boston, MA; Charles Scheide and his wife Kirsten of Seattle, WA; and Sam Scheide of Phoenixville, PA. Gerry also leaves several nieces and nephews. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerry's honor, if you wish, to The Artist's Association of Nantucket, 19 Washington St, Nantucket, MA 02554. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary