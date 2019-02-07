Geraldine R. Evans, 84, best friend and former wife of Richard Evans passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 5, 2019 at Seabury, a retirement community in Bloomfield. Born on November 25, 1934 in Southbridge, MA, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Bolster) Duquette. Gerri was a longtime resident of East Hartford and a parishioner of St. Rose Church. She worked at VNA from where she retired after many years of service. Gerri was committed to helping people. She was a dedicated volunteer for Foodshare where she faithfully participated in their annual Walk Against Hunger and she made sandwiches to help the Cathedral of St. Joseph feed the less fortunate. Gerri contributed to Hope For Haiti's Children to sponsor a child (Eddy Francois) from Haiti from an early age until he was an adult. She enjoyed playing cards, crafting, bowling, and baking. Gerri was known for her delicious Christmas cookies. She loved to travel including cruises, visiting national parks, or zip-lining in Costa Rica. A compassionate, caring, and loving individual, Geraldine will be greatly missed.In addition to Richard Evans, Gerri is survived by her sons: Brian Evans (Teresa Paffenback) of MD, Robert Evans of South Windsor; her daughter-in-law Cate Evans; four grandchildren: Joseph Evans, Philip Evans, Heather Nickz, Trevor Dentz; three great grandchildren: Levi Nickz, Priyanka Dentz, Octavia Nickz; two nieces: Cheryl Balicki, Lorna Lawrence, and a nephew Ken Duquette. She was predeceased by her brother Kenneth Duquette.Her funeral will be held on Monday, February 11th at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. John Paul II Parish at St. Mary's Church, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Southbridge, MA. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday afternoon February 10th from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Geraldine Evans may be made to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or to the at . Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary