Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Kenig Family Cemetery
corner of Hurlbut and Shield Streets
West Hartford, CT
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
her grand-daughter's home
Simsbury, CT
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
her grand-daughter's home
Simsbury, CT
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
her grand-daughter's home
Simsbury, CT
Geraldine Silversmith Obituary
Geraldine "Gerri" Silversmith, 86, of West Hartford and formerly of Bloomfield, died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife, for 64 years, of the late Paul Silversmith who died June 19, 2018. Born in Holyoke, Mass., she was the daughter of Samuel and Sarah (Shepro) Petluck. Gerri was a graduate of Becker College. She was a long-time member of the former Beth Hillel Synagogue of Bloomfield and currently a member of the Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford. She was an avid player of mahjong and canasta for over 50 years. Gerri loved being with her family and having them over for any occasion. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother "Bubbe", sister and aunt. Gerri is survived by her two daughters; Sarah Kindl and her husband Bill and Rona Silversmith, six cherished grandchildren; Scott and Katie Griffin, Stacey and Gavin Kearns, Erin and Patrick Guinan, Jeffrey Griffin, Julie and Mark Richardson and Rachel and Tyler Currier, four adored great-grandchildren; Kelty, Elias, Emily and Evelyn. She also leaves her sister Beverly Shore and many dear life-long friends. A funeral will be graveside on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at NOON with Rabbi Philip Lazowski officiating at the Kenig Family Cemetery, corner of Hurlbut and Shield Streets in West Hartford off of New Britain Ave. The family will receive friends at her grand-daughter's home in Simsbury, on Wednesday evening from 6-9PM and on Thursday from 1-3 PM and 6-9PM. Donations in Gerri's memory may be made to the Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford. Gerri will be forever in our hearts. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2019
