Gerard Herve Martineau, known by most as Gerry, passed away peacefully at the Atria Woodbriar Park, Falmouth, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020. Born on June 27, 1937, he died one day short of his 83rd birthday. Barbara, his loving wife, predeceased him in April 2019. Also, he was predeceased by his father Herve, his mother Albertine, as well as his brother Roland. Gerry was born and raised in Hartford, CT. Using his photographic memory, he excelled in many things, including the piano and academics. From an early age he was an avid reader and frequently attended concerts at the Bushnell Auditorium in Hartford. He graduated from Hartford Public High School and received the prized Lewis Fox Scholarship. Pratt & Whitney awarded him a Donald Brown Scholarship; a competitive award given to children of P&W employees. He attended the University of Notre Dame and graduated from Yale University, Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Physics. Upon graduation, he was hired by Pratt & Whitney. In 1967, he earned his master's degree in Physics at Brown University in Providence, RI. He was an instructor of Physics at Portsmouth Abbey School in Portsmouth, RI for eight years. Gerry worked at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and for the United States Air Force radar site PAVE PAWS Cape Cod. Finally, he worked at the Naval Underseas Systems Center in Newport, RI, retiring after more than twenty years. Gerry was an avid supporter of the arts, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, MA and Falmouth Highfield Theatre. He loved and frequently attended classical music concerts with Barbara, both in Boston and the Cape Cod area. He and Barbara enjoyed traveling, including many visits to France and throughout the United States, especially Hawaii. Gerry was a strong swimmer. He and Barbara spent many pleasurable days sailing around Cape Cod and the islands on their Herreshoff sailboat. Gerry loved and enjoyed the home that he and Barbara designed and built in North Falmouth. The helped establish the neighborhood. The neighbors became their friends and an important part of their lives. Gerry is survived by his niece, Suzanne Marie Patterson (husband Michael), and nephew David Martineau (wife Clara Sue). Gerry left many cousins, from Canada to California, but had a special relationship with Sister Maria (Claire) Martineau, Harvey Martineau (wife Ellen), Robert Martineau (wife Leslie), and John Martineau. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Carolyn Bongiorno (husband Paul), and Kathleen Jensen (husband William deceased). Burial will be private. Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Out of gratitude for the excellent care his wife Barbara received, Gerry would greatly appreciate that any donations be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund - Memorial Contributions, PO Box 849168, Boston MA 02284-9168. For online guestbook, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com
