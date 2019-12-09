Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Resources
Gerard Joseph Marchand Obituary
Gerard (Jerry) Joseph Marchand, 76, lost his battle with cancer at home surrounded by family on December 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda (Hattendorf) Marchand, 2 children Todd Marchand and Deirdre Marchand, 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sister Germaine Chartier, several nieces, nephews and friends. He was a 20-year veteran of the Hartford Fire Department at Company 10 and at Company 2. He then worked at the Walsh Company and Stop and Shop. Calling Hours will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill, CT on Wednesday December 11th from 5-7pm. An extended obituary is also available for viewing at Rosehillfuneralhomes.com where you can share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 9, 2019
